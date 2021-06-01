During a recent episode of The Hall of Fame Podcast, Booker T spoke on sneaking into The Ultimate Warrior’s dressing room. Here’s what he had to say:

I remember the first time I ever had a chance to be just around the Ultimate Warrior. It was one of those shows that came to Houston, and it was at the Summit at Lakewood Church. My brother and I, we went down there and we were close enough to where Barbarian saw us and he was like, ‘Come on guys, come in the back.’ We were working, but we were still a couple of guys who were still on the independent scene. The Barbarian and Meng, for some reason, they like us, and they got us into the back. We went into the locker room where all the boys were. It was crazy. I didn’t know anybody at the time. I remember seeing [Hulk] Hogan and a few of the other guys in there playing cards and they were just laughing. It was like a fraternity or something. It was like the clubhouse at the golf club or something with all the boys hanging out. I was pretty excited.

I went down a little bit further away and there was this one big giant room. And on the front of it had Ultimate Warrior. Ultimate Warrior, he didn’t dress with anyone, this was his dressing room. I walked in it just to peak in it, and the whole room was Warrior everywhere. He had Warrior gimmicks all over the room. I was like, ‘Wow.’ It was just a little strange, a little eerie that he didn’t dress with any of the boys or anything like that. I was reading earlier that for one of the AEW matches, Darby Allin would change in the boiler room. Just to get used to his element. Maybe the Warrior had this just to find his thing to play that character. Just looking at some of the behind-the-scenes, watching the Warrior trying to conjure up that Warrior spirit – it seemed like something that was not that easy to do.