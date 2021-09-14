During his Hall of Fame Podcast, Booker T spoke on the difference between the AEW/WWE war and the WWE/WCW war being that AEW is doing it with mostly younger talent. Here’s what he had to say:

What I see different in this war than the war that went on back with WCW in the 90s is a bunch of these guys now, nowhere near past their prime or anything like that. All of these guys are really young guys. It’s not like a bunch of old guys coming over, taking a spot from one of the younger guys, or anything like that. When it happened back in the day, it was Hogan, Savage, Warrior, all of those guys were well into their 40s. Now guys are leaving in their 20s. That’s what is different about this war. AEW is building their roster with guys that people still want to see today.

You can listen HERE.

Credit: Hall of Fame Podcast. H/T 411Mania.