Booker T gave his thoughts on various topics on his latest Hall Of Fame podcast.

During it, the WWE Hall Of Famer talked about Kane and his journey in the wrestling business.

“I mean, Kane had to go through a couple of different and fake Diesels. Kane to find that perfect gimmick, you know. So yeah. But Kane was always a good worker. He was always a player. He was always willing to, you know, try to go that extra mile. He was somebody you knew you could always use on the show. And then when they found the Kane thing, it just happened to be perfect. It was totally the opposite of The Undertaker and it worked perfectly.”

