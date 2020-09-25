During a recent episode of his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T spoke on how high he was on Melina as a performer and what the current locker room can learn from her. Here’s what he had to say:

I think the talent can definitely feed off of it. People can say what they want to say about the business, but some people bring it to life. Melina is one of those people that when she went out and performed, she brought it to life. When she was beating up those girls, you really felt the tension that was going down in the ring. It felt real. She was one of the best actors we had at that time. I say actors because that’s what we do – we go out and perform.

We try to do it to the level that we can suspend the imagination for the moment for the crowd. Melina could do it for the crowd, but she could do it for the guys in the back as well. Everybody respected her work and to see her back in the company, she can certainly be a beacon of light for those in the company that are trying to figure out what this thing is all about. I was showing someone a match the other day; it was Charlotte vs. Chelsea Green and it’s the perfect example of someone that knows what’s going on and has that experience vs. someone that still has a lot to do. You have that ring general taking charge and working to bring the lesser experienced one up to her level but you could still see that greenness and that there was still a lot of work to do. Same thing with Melina; she can work with these young girls to help them along.