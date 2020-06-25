Booker T On The Respect He Has For The Undertaker

During his Hall Of Fame Podcast, Booker T elaborated on the respect that he has for The Undertaker. Here’s what he had to say:

It wasn’t something that I wasn’t aware of, but it made feel a certain a way, and I’m sure Mark [Calaway], The Undertaker, has gotten to the point where he feels he’s done everything in wrestling. He’s seen it all. He’s done it all. He’s been all over the world many times over. But to watch that little girl grow up and maybe walk her down the aisle one day, that’s the ultimate championship for him. I know it is for me. But to see him walk away from the game man, I salute him. I definitely give him the salute and say, ‘Hey man, you did it. Nobody else did it better as far as going out there and weathering the storm.’ But more importantly, man, the guy was a leader, man . The guy was a soldier, a general. Not just a soldier, he was the head general, a guy that we all looked up to because worked harder than all of us, but he was the guy, always to be the first one to say, ‘Hey man. Let’s go out here and do this together.’ You know, that’s what I appreciate about that dude, man.

Since Day 1 when I came into that company, he took me [aside] and said, ‘Hey man, thanks for being a part of this team.’ You know what I mean? And you are part of the team. And him and I, even right now, like I say, a couple weeks ago, just playing golf. I beat that boy down like he stole something, but that’s another story.