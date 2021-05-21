During his Hall of Fame Podcast, Booker T addressed the WWE using zombies during the lumberjack match at Wrestlemania Backlash. Here’s what he had to say:

It’s like doing a commercial or doing something for a movie, and we do it live. Just say for instance, the movie The Wrestler. We actually have to shoot the scene at the show. We need the audience and ambience to make everything right. I’m all down for getting a check and tying it into my product and my show. We don’t know how much more money will be dished out later. Batista made some money perhaps as well doing the voice over kicking the show off.

