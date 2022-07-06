Booker T discussed Theory’s future in WWE during his latest Hall Of Fame podcast.

Theory lost the United States Title to Bobby Lashley at Money in the Bank only to win the men’s MITB ladder match later that night. Booker T sees a bright future for Theory.

“I feel like we got to keep the rocket on him. We got to keep this guy hot. Certain guys like him come along in the business are few far between. I was actually talking to Theory earlier in the day before the Pay-per-view. He gets it. He came up to me and said, ‘Man, I just want to thank you for putting me over’, and I go,’Trust me, if you suck, I wouldn’t be putting you over.’” (He laughs)

“He’s a student of the game. He studied a lot of that old school style of working. You’re not going to see this kid jumping off anything to get over. He’s not gonna do it. But he’s definitely a unique talent, and for him to be in that position, it goes to show that you can rise up through the ranks if you got talent. Theory has an abundance of talent. I see nothing but a bright future for that kid.”