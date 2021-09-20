During an episode of his Hall of Fame Podcast, Booker T. spoke on why TNA failed to become competition for the WWE. Here’s what he had to say:

It was on its way to being an established number two, and the thing is, it never stuck to the point to where we really got a chance to see the real combat go down. At one point, we were getting close to seeing that. I’m not saying that was because of me or anything like that because that was before I ever went to TNA. Those guys were really doing some good work. I was like, this is different…..but of course, they lost focus. We saw WWE pretty much knock them out of the water, then AEW came along. I never thought we would see another battle like we’re seeing right now – not in my lifetime anyway. But it just goes to show you anything is possible, and all we gotta do is just hang on.

You can listen HERE.

Credit: Hall of Fame Podcast. H/T 411Mania.