WWE Hall of Famer Booker T says he’s happy and proud to see Queen Sharmell join him in the WWE Hall.

As we’ve noted, Queen Sharmell has been announced for the 2022 WWE Hall of Fame Class, and she will be inducted by her husband. Booker discussed the induction during the latest edition of his “Hall of Fame” podcast, which you can find below.

Booker also revealed how WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon has been a fan of Sharmell’s work.

“I’m happy and I’m proud to see my queen take her place inside the Hall of Fame,” Booker said. “I’ve always said it many times that Sharmell didn’t get the recognition that a lot of the girls have always got, but this is the ultimate recognition. It’s the ultimate stamp of approval saying we really appreciate everything that you’ve done for the business as well as for this company.

“Sharmell was one to one of Vince’s favorites. I mean, he definitely always loved Sharmell’s work. Everybody always loved Sharmell for what she brought to the table more than anything. She’s always been genuine about this thing as well. It’s no play acting with Sharmell.”

Booker continued and talked about Sharmell making her mark, and how the run as King Booker was his best run, adding that it never would’ve happened if it weren’t for his wife.

“She’s made her mark, all the way from making her way into WCW as a Nitro Girl, the company going under, and her going to OVW,” Booker said. “A lot of people don’t realize it, but Sharmell came out of the same class with Batista, Randy Orton, Brock, John Cena, and Shelton. The wrestling side didn’t turn out for her because she blew her knee out down there training in the WWE, OVW.

“Then, of course, the creation of King Booker. I tell people all the time that it was my best run. That was my most fun run in the business. None of it ever would have happened if it wasn’t for Sharmell because the King of the Ring tournament was not built for me to become the greatest king in the history of the King of the Ring tournament. It wasn’t built for that at all.”

You can see Booker’s full episode below:

