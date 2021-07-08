During his Hall of Fame Podcast, Booker T spoke on advice he’s given to Elias regarding the need to expand more upon his guitar playing in order to become a dual star. Here’s what he had to say:

Another guy I think about is also Elias. [I told him] I don’t know how good of a player he is as far as his music goes, but that’s where your money is. Your money is in that, your music and your guitar and how well you can sing as opposed to how well you can wrestle. Wrestling, you got to be able to go out and do that as well, but invest your time in becoming good at this right here, where you can actually sell out a show after the show. Then you become a star, then you become a dual star, where people look at you for more than just one reason.

