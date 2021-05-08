During his interview with Yahoo Sports, Booker T spoke on what he would like fans to take away from his upcoming A&E Biography Special. Here’s what he had to say:

The struggle more than anything. It’s about the cards that you are dealt. Sometimes your hand isn’t going to be as good as the hand the next guy has, but you have to play it. Sometimes you have to bluff, you have to do what you have to do to make it through this life. At the end of the day, my story, you’re going to see a kid who went through a lot but didn’t blame anybody for bad breaks. My brother told me that he was going to get me a job and said no matter what that job was — sweeping floors, washing windows — you do it to the best of your ability until something else better came along. I think I used that throughout my life and in my wrestling career. Young kids will be able to see it and tell themselves that if Booker T did it, they can too. That if they go down the road Booker T went down, they’ll have to gain trust all over again.

You can read the interview HERE.

Credit: Yahoo Sports.