Booker T On What He’d Like To See Big E Change About His Character

During his Hall Of Fame Podcast, Booker T revealed that he’d like to see Big E lose some of the New Day portions of his character in order to achieve better success as a singles competitor. Here’s what he had to say:
I think Big E is going to have to shed a few things in order for people to look at him like the World Champion. The gear, maybe — some forms of the gear. The colors. But then again people say, ‘Oh, well, he shouldn’t change anything.’ I’m not gonna sit here and say what’s what because I don’t want the internet going off saying, ‘Oh, Booker T saying he needs to do this!
I still think Big E trying to be The New Day is not gonna work for him as far as him working at the top of the card. I’m talking about being the main attraction. I’m talking about the guy the company has put in position to be the guy! I don’t think that’s going to catapult him to that level as far as still trying to be The New Day. You can’t try to rehash something that you’ve been doing for so long and think that’s what is going to take you to the next level.
Credit: Hall of Fame Podcast. H/T WrestlingInc.
