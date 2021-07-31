During a recent episode of his Hall of Fame Podcast, Booker T spoke on how other wrestlers can learn from the way Nick Gage carries himself on social media. Here’s what he had to say:

I’ll tell you this. Nick Gage, I have never met this dude before in my life. But I’ll tell you, if everyone in this business had the same thought process as a Nick Gage, the business would be in a much, much better place. We are in an era of social media. We are in an era everybody wants their word out to their followers, they want to post something. This guy, Nick Gage, you pull up photos of this guy, and you’ll never gonna see him smiling in any of them. He’s got the same look on his face in every photo, in every picture I have ever seen him in. There is not a picture of him being happy. It’s a picture of a guy who’s getting ready to go into a deathmatch, each and every night. He’s the real deal. As far as what he does and what he brings to the table. So I cannot disparage him at all. The guys in WWE, Impact Wrestling, AEW – they can learn a whole lot from Nick Gage, and that’s just my opinion. I don’t know a lot about him, but when someone sees something different about you in this business, it’s uncanny. When I see Nick Gage – mind you, I’ve never watched any of his wrestling. I’ve never watched one match. But I know when you look at this dude, he isn’t the guy you’re gonna walk up on and say, ‘What about that wrestling stuff ya’ll do?’ Because he might hit you. He’s the real deal. If everybody walked along that same line and took it as serious as this guy does, it would be a much better place.