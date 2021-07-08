During his Hall of Fame Podcast, Booker T spoke on being surprised to see Fandango get released. Here’s what he had to say:

Fandango is another name that stands out. He got a win over Chris Jericho. Let me tell you something man, Fandango was a gimmick that was tailor made to get over. You should be able to take that gimmick and run it to the moon if you really are serious about the gimmick. I do remember when Fandango first got the gimmick and I remember him not being that good of a dancer. Some people may not even think it’s true but I said to him that he should go and be the best dancer you can possibly be to make this thing really really something special. The voice that Fandango spoke, I don’t like that, I thought it could be something different. It was all subtle but it didn’t have anything where it turned on or turned out, he had never really given you anything to really buy in.

You can listen HERE.

Credit: Hall of Fame Podcast. H/T 411Mania.