Booker T On Which Wrestlers Have Stepped Up During The Pandemic

During his appearance on After The Bell, Booker T named Drew McIntyre, Randy Orton and Seth Rollins as the three wrestlers who have stepped their games up the most since the pandemic hit. Here’s what he had to say:

Drew is the one guy who has been in that position to take it to another level because he’s the guy. For him, people wondered about, especially being the guy in this era we are in now. I look at Drew as well as Randy’s promos. Also, I talked to Seth Rollins. It’s a few guys who have taken this moment and made it their own. Those are my top 3 guys that have done that. Maybe the younger guys, I wouldn’t say they are not smart enough, but they are just not thinking that way just yet. I think they are just caught up in having their matches and that’s it.

Credit: After The Bell. H/T Wrestling Headlines.