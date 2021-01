During his interview with Sports Illustrated, Booker T spoke on Ric Flair being a mentor to him. Here’s what he had to say:

Ric Flair means so much to me. Flair is one of my mentors. I got a shot with him in the ring back in the day, more than 20 years ago, only because he saw something in me and wanted to test me. He was a legend back then, and now I get to be in the ring with him again.

