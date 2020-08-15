Booker T On Who Is On His Mount Rushmore Of WCW

During his Hall Of Fame Podcast, Booker T named himself, DDP, Goldberg and Sting as his picks for the Mount Rushmore of WCW. Here’s what he had to say:
Probably, yeah. I mean, of WCW. It would be different if it was NWA, you know? Back when I used to watch TBS, NWA was on there and then you had guys like Dusty [Rhodes] and that era of guys. But when it comes to WCW, of course Sting would be a guy that’s front and center, I would say. Because Sting was kind of like the franchise of that company for so many years. Then you’ve got a guy like Goldberg, who came in there and just totally flipped the script. Just turned everything upside down.
And then you’ve got Diamond Dallas Page, who’s a guy who — you know, say what you will about Diamond Dallas Page, but his legacy is measured more than his in-ring prowess. I just feel that way. And then you put me on that list, it’s hard for me to actually put myself on the list. But just to give you a little feedback on it; man, I started at the bottom of that company and I ended at the top of it. I ended the last person standing in that company as the United States Champion. And the World Champion. And it set me up for bigger and better things. But as far as my contributions to WCW, as far as tag team champion, history — you know, me and my brother go down as the longest, most reigning tag team in WCW. Television champion, United States champion, World Heavyweight champion. I don’t know too many people in that company that did more than I did, I wouldn’t say, other than guys like Ric Flair. I give Ric Flair his props, but I don’t know too many guys that gave more than I did for WCW.
You can listen below:
Credit: Hall of Fame Podcast. H/T 411Mania.
