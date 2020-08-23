Booker T On Why He’s Critical Of Younger Wrestlers

During a recent episode of his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T went into his detail on his thought process behind being critical of younger talents. Booker explained that his reason for doing so is because he’s rooting for them to succeed and wants to be able to provide the necessary guidance in order to help them. Here’s what he had to say:
The thing is these young guys need to know that I’m the one guy that’s pushing for them. I’m the one guy that’s — I may say something controversial, I may say something that definitely needs to be discussed, and perhaps somewhat given an explanation why I said it. And I’ve always been willing to do that, but sometimes, people just take it and try to make something out of nothing. And they’ll use an excerpt, and it sounds like something. But my thing is this. Everyone knows that I’m willing to say in the person’s face what I say on the air all the time. And I wish none of those young guys anything other than big time success in making it to the next level and living that same dream, somewhat that same dream that I’ve lived for the past 30+ years.
You can listen below:
Credit: Hall of Fame Podcast. H/T 411Mania.
- Renee Young Reportedly Gives Notice to Leave WWE
- WWE Transfers Worldwide Ownership Of Chris Jericho Trademarks To Chris Jericho
- Dominik Mysterio to Wear a Mask?, Possible Dominik Name Change, Seth Rollins on Choosing Dominik for SummerSlam
- WWE to Air Special ThunderDome Match Tomorrow
- Several Bret Hart Specials Removed from the WWE Network
- Chris Jericho Shames WWE For Firing Referee Mike Chioda: “35 Years The Dude Has Been At Your Company”
- Rey Mysterio’s Gear Designer Reveals First Look at Dominik Mysterio’s In-Ring Debut Attire
- Wrestlers and Fans Give Negative Feedback to How Shawn Michaels Quickly Recovered from Randy Orton’s RAW Attack
- Matt Hardy Calls Out Sammy Guevara For Chairshot To The Head: “That Literally Could Have Killed Me”
- Randy Orton Responds to Matt Jackson’s Comment on His AEW Dynamite Dive