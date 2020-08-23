Booker T On Why He’s Critical Of Younger Wrestlers

During a recent episode of his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T went into his detail on his thought process behind being critical of younger talents. Booker explained that his reason for doing so is because he’s rooting for them to succeed and wants to be able to provide the necessary guidance in order to help them. Here’s what he had to say:

The thing is these young guys need to know that I’m the one guy that’s pushing for them. I’m the one guy that’s — I may say something controversial, I may say something that definitely needs to be discussed, and perhaps somewhat given an explanation why I said it. And I’ve always been willing to do that, but sometimes, people just take it and try to make something out of nothing. And they’ll use an excerpt, and it sounds like something. But my thing is this. Everyone knows that I’m willing to say in the person’s face what I say on the air all the time. And I wish none of those young guys anything other than big time success in making it to the next level and living that same dream, somewhat that same dream that I’ve lived for the past 30+ years.

