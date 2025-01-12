“You’ve still got it! You’ve still got it!”

WWE Hall of Fame legend Booker T proved he’s still got what it takes in between the ring ropes, as the WWE NXT color-commentator made his in-ring return this weekend to deliver some “street justice” at the Reality Of Wrestling “Battle to the Bell” event on Saturday night.

Booker T squared off against Zilla Fatu in singles action, picking up the victory following an assist from TNA Wrestling star AJ Francis.

“He’s finished, he’s done,” Booker T wrote as the caption to a photo of himself at the January 11 event.

Booker T, 59, last won a pro wrestling match six years ago in 2019.