Booker T gave his thoughts on how legendary referee Nick Patrick should be in the WWE Hall of Fame.

Patrick, who is the son of “The Assassin” Jody Hamilton, was a referee in Georgia Championship Wrestling, Jim Crockett Promotions, and WCW from the early 80s until 2001 when WCW closed down. He then went to work for WWE from 2001 until his release in 2008.

“We were talking about referees. I think Nick Patrick should be in the Hall of Fame. I think Nick Patrick, if anybody, he was always my go to guy. I always needed Nick to referee my matches if I could get him. He was always a guy I knew I could trust and make everything right even when I might have been slipping a little bit. He could help me some. At least 80% of my matches in WCW, Nick Patrick was the guy with the call every time.”

