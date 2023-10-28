Booker T gave his thoughts on various topics on his latest Hall Of Fame podcast.

During it, the WWE Hall Of Famer talked about Becky Lynch dropping the WWE NXT Women’s Title to Lyra Valkyria.

“You know, Becky’s definitely got to get back to work. Of course, she’s had a great run in NXT. Like the stuff that they’re doing with NXT as far as bringing in the major guns and really creating something, giving talent like Lyra Valkyria the rub? I always talk about being able to work with talent like that, like Becky Lynch. That experience that you’re going to just like, you know, Roxanne working with Asuka, that experience, that wealth of knowledge that you’re going to take away from working with, you know, people like that, you can’t learn that in a wrestling school or anything like that, that that’s what we call on the job training. And, one thing about this young talent I talked to him about all the time. As far as they’re working with each other and they go out and they do their routines. But when they work someone like that, it’s something that’s totally different. It’s a light bulb moment. It’s an eye-opening experience, but it’s not something that I think you want to keep the ball rolling on. Because, again, you don’t want the talent to be overshadowed by Becky Lynch. We need that young star to be a Lyra Valkyrie. That those young kids out there are looking at that can aspire to be a Valkyrie, a young person, you know, just like them. So everything works with each other, having this, this kind of talent on the show. But I thought it was the right move. I thought it was a hell of a match. I thought it was a hell of a finish. And for Becky to give Lyra that endorsement. Man, that is huge. Man, that is so freaking huge. I can only imagine. Lyra felt. Just going back to, you know, her room and just thinking about that when nobody else is around. That’s a moment, man. That’s a moment that you, you just might get in the shower and just let the water run on you, and you don’t even move for an hour. That’s that kind of moment because, you know, it’s. Is history something that perhaps you never saw happening in a million years and boom. It happened. It’s like getting a lottery ticket. It’s like your dream coming true, that perhaps you never had one of those types of deals. So I loved it.”