On the latest edition of his Hall of Fame podcast WWE Hall of Famer Booker T sang the praises of AEW’s Chris Jericho, where Booker credited the Demo God for putting on Shakespearean-esque performances, which will help talents like Bandido, who Jericho just wrestled on Dynamite, get over. Highlights are below.

How people were writing Jericho off just a few weeks ago:

“There was a time a couple of months ago, or even a couple of weeks ago, where people were writing Jericho off. Online, they’re like, ‘Man, this guy needs to go away. He needs to just take some time off the show.'”

Says Jericho helped Bandido get massively over in just one night:

“Bandido came off more important and more special. The whole crowd in Philadelphia chanting his name. This is the first time this guy’s on AEW television. He didn’t do that by himself — he did that because of his dance partner, Chris Jericho.”

