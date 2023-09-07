Booker T gave his thoughts on various topics on his latest Hall Of Fame podcast.

During it, the WWE Hall Of Famer talked about his praise of Damian Priest and Dominik Mysterio and more. Here are the highlights:

Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn losing the Undisputed Tag Team Titles to Damian Priest at WWE Payback.

“Yeah, I’ll tell you, man. I was talking about Judgment Day and how those guys have stepped up, but Owens and Zayn, of course, those guys together, they’re a hell of a team. They’re a hell of a team. And like you said, it was a knockdown, drag out. But Damian definitely has stepped up. Dom. Dom, give it up for that young man. Dom. Dom, I was talking to. To Rey, and, he was telling me a story that touched him. It made him feel a certain way. And he said he was watching an interview that Dominic was doing, and they asked him. Do you ever think he could? Patch it up with his dad. And he said, he sat there and watched it just because he couldn’t wait to hear his response. And Dominik said yes. I would love to, but I can’t because he’s in heaven. God bless you, Eddie. Kids coming up and kids coming up big time.”

On CJ Perry’s AEW debut:

“And just say, I’m gonna have to go back and look. I didn’t watch the All Out pay-per-view. I must say. I’m not going to sit here and lie or anything like that and say, Man, I watched it all, man. It was great. No, I didn’t. But if Lana’s back, man, I’ve always loved Lana, and I was wondering if she was going to make her way into AEW at some point. I knew she would if she wasn’t going to make her way back to WWE.”

If you use any portion of the quotes from this article, please credit with an h/t to Wrestling Headlines for the transcription.