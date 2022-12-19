Speaking on a recent episode of his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T shared his thoughts on AEW’s MJF and his ability to market himself by using social media and attending front row at a recent UFC event. Here are the highlights:

MJF creating conversations via a recent visit to UFC:

“People are talking about it, he’s in the news. That’s something that a lot of these young guys wish that could be happening right now [for them], is people talking about them. It was a great move. I don’t know if he knows Paddy, but to be walking in those circles, being at the UFC, and making the headlines, trending? The kid’s on the right path.”

MJF’s talent with social media:

“Being able to use social media that way, I can’t hate on it, because I’m not from this era. I don’t know how I would take it. But MJF definitely put everybody on notice. Everybody is on his radar, as far as being the second best to him. So I get it.”

Quotes via Wrestling Inc