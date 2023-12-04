Booker T once again discusses CM Punk.

The former five-time world champion spoke about the former AEW superstar’s return to WWE on the latest edition of his Hall of Fame podcast, where he predicted that the Second City Saint would be on his best behavior in WWE and wouldn’t cause any trouble like he did in AEW.

I really don’t think the problems that we saw in AEW with CM Punk that we’re going to see them in WWE. The reason I say that is because CM Punk is a different person now. He’s not that same kid he was 10 years ago. He’s not. This is perhaps CM Punk’s last run. I’m sure he probably wants to go out on the right note, just for himself. Nobody wants to leave this business with their legacy out there all crap and mud. No one wants that. For CM Punk to have a chance to come back to WWE and right that ship, re-write the ending with WWE, I’m sure that’s the way one would want to go out in this business. I say that because so many guys say, ‘The Hall of Fame doesn’t mean anything. It doesn’t mean anything to mean. I don’t give a damn about no Hall of Fame.’ So many people say that, until they get the phone call. Then they go, ‘I would love to do that.’ You have that one chance to thank the fans for that right and all those guys that helped you get there. All those mentors, all those teachers that helped you get there along the way. You don’t get a chance to do that in front of, for me, Madison Square Garden. That’s something I think every wrestler, at the end of the day, would love to have that moment. CM Punk has a chance to do that.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)