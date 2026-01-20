WWE Hall of Famer Booker T believes Oba Femi’s jump from NXT to the main roster could be the start of something special, comparing the powerhouse’s upside to one of the most dominant runs in wrestling history. Speaking on his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker said WWE made the right call moving Femi up now, even if it meant vacating the NXT Championship.

“You got to really put those guys in a position these days to succeed and succeed properly, and a guy like Oba Femi, you don’t want to drop the ball with a guy like that,” Booker explained. “You want to bring him in and you want to bring him white hot.” Booker then made the comparison that grabbed attention, saying, “I think Oba Femi has the potential to go on one of those somewhat Goldberg runs, where he’s unbeatable until he gets to that one guy.” He added that Femi is the type of performer who could realistically win gold almost immediately: “This is a guy that can, you know, get his first title shot and actually win it once he gets on the main roster.”

That kind of confidence from Booker T matters because WWE has historically struggled when it comes to transitioning dominant NXT talents into long-term main roster stars. The early presentation is often everything, and Booker’s comments underline the idea that Femi needs momentum, protection, and clear direction from day one. The fact that Femi relinquished his NXT title without a loss, combined with carefully produced vignettes airing on both Raw and SmackDown, suggests WWE is taking a deliberate approach—one that even fellow Hall of Famer Bully Ray has praised.

With a new NXT Champion set to be crowned in a six-man ladder match on February 3, all signs point toward WWE fully turning the page to the Oba Femi main roster era. If Booker T’s prediction holds true, fans may be watching the early stages of WWE’s next unstoppable force.