WWE Hall of Famer Booker T questioned AEW’s recent signings of Christian Cage and Paul Wight on the latest edition of his Hall of Fame podcast. Hear what the former five-time champion had to say.

Do you think this is the right move for AEW? Right now it seems like they’re pulling a revamp of WCW. As far as signing veteran talent. Guys well past their better years of their careers. Guys that perhaps the young guys can take either one or two ways; that these guys are here to help us or these guys are here to take our spot.