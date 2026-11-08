WWE Hall of Famer Booker T has shared his thoughts on Adam Copeland’s plans to retire from professional wrestling in 2027, while also questioning one of the more dangerous moments from the AEW star’s recent career.

Copeland, 53, recently announced his intention to step away from the ring next year. The former WWE Champion originally retired in 2011 due to neck injuries before making a surprise return at the 2020 WWE Royal Rumble. He has since enjoyed another lengthy run in the business, competing for both WWE and AEW.

During a recent episode of his ‘Hall of Fame’ podcast, Booker T praised Copeland for being able to conclude his career on his own terms.

“He did it his way. You got to respect that, man. You got to give him a lot of respect for that.”

Booker also expressed admiration for Copeland and Christian Cage maintaining their partnership throughout the years, noting that he was happy to see Copeland making the decision to retire.

The conversation eventually turned to Copeland’s steel cage match against Malakai Black in AEW, which featured a dangerous dive from the top of the cage that resulted in a broken leg.

Booker questioned whether Copeland might look back on that particular moment differently as his career comes to an end.

“To me, only thing in AEW that I think maybe he’ll regret is doing that dive off the cage where he broke his leg.”

The two-time WWE Hall of Famer elaborated on how difficult it can be for veteran wrestlers to recognize their physical limitations, particularly when attempting moves they might have performed earlier in their careers.

“That’s probably, I don’t know what he was thinking, but your brain tells you you’re still young. Your brain tells you you can still go out there and do it like you did once before, until you go out there and do it. And then something pops or breaks, and you go, ‘What the hell was I thinking?'”

Despite Booker’s speculation, Copeland has previously made it clear that he doesn’t regret the decision.