Booker T discussed claims he broke Renee Dupree’s nose during his latest Hall Of Fame podcast.

On a recent episode of Cafe de Renee, former WWE Tag Team Champion Paul London called out Booker T for doing the same thing to him.

“I don’t think he wants to get into the weeds with Booker T or anything like that on bringing up past transgressions … I don’t think he wants to go there. Because I think that his laundry list is going to be like a mile longer than mine … Guys need to just stop talking about things that they really don’t need to be talking about, because it was wrestling.”

“He was bigger than anybody in the locker room and he’s always talking about how he was a kid. He’s always talking about he was a kid at 20 years old. I was in prison at 21 years old. If I thought I was a kid when I was in there, I wouldn’t be having this conversation with you right now … Wake up and quit trying to blame someone for your own downfalls, and that’s just going out to Rene Dupree. Now, if you want to take this any further, we will take it a little bit further.”

“Always willing to chat right here inside the “Hall Of Fame” because it’s real talk. And more importantly, I think it’s needed, because I never thought him and I had any heat, ever. I was never a bully and I think those guys can attest to that.

“Hit me up in the DMs, man.”