WWE Hall of Famer Booker T continues to bring his signature energy to the NXT commentary booth, often infusing matches with spontaneous reactions and off-the-cuff remarks — whether he’s vibing with Trick Williams’ entrance music or putting extra emphasis on standout moments in the ring.

One moment that’s recently captured fans’ attention involves Stephanie Vaquer and her finisher, The Devil’s Kiss — a devastating head-scissors face-buster. Booker’s animated call of the move has been such a hit with the audience that it’s sparked “Booker T” chants throughout the arena.

Speaking with Denise Salcedo of Instinct Culture, Booker made it clear that his over-the-top reactions are meant to elevate the talent, not himself.

“It’s not about me — it’s all for Stephanie,” Booker said. “I just want to highlight her because she’s absolutely incredible. She’s a fantastic performer and has really been killing it in NXT. Honestly, I didn’t expect her to be the one to break through. I thought maybe Giulia or Zaria would take that spot. But Stephanie has exceeded expectations both in the ring and from an entertainment standpoint. We even had a moment with Bad Bunny together — she’s just a cool person all around.”

When asked how Vaquer has responded to his enthusiastic commentary, Booker revealed that she’s embraced the energy.

“I think she’s into it. Now when she hits that move, she’ll look over at me and kind of give a nod, like, ‘Let’s go!’” he said. “People might say I’m trying to steal the spotlight, but that’s never the goal. Back in the day, the Spinaroonie wouldn’t have caught on the way it did without Mark Madden going crazy on commentary. That helped make it iconic. I’m trying to offer that same kind of boost to the next generation of stars.”

Stephanie Vaquer’s momentum will be tested soon, as she’s scheduled to defend her NXT Women’s Championship against Jordynne Grace at the upcoming NXT Battleground event.

