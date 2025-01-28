Booker T has chimed in on Jordynne Grace signing with WWE.

It was reported on Monday that Grace has signed a multi-year deal with WWE.

During the latest edition of his “Hall Of Fame” podcast, two-time WWE Hall of Famer Booker T reacted to the news. He said,

“I’m so proud of her, congratulations Jordynne Grace for finally inking that deal, all of the hard work that she put in over these years. Remember the Rumble she showed up to back in WWE a few years back and I was like, man, she fits in perfectly. She checks off every box, she passes that test, and now to actually get a shot to actually work in the company, I think that’s what this TNA-WWE crossover deal, I think that’s what it’s really truly all about. Letting talent like Jordynne Grace get a chance to work on the biggest stage that they possibly can throughout their career at least once. I think that’s what’s it’s all about for the young wrestler getting into this business. Again, congratulations to Jordynne Grace.”

Matt Hardy says the ongoing working relationship between WWE and TNA Wrestling will be beneficial for both parties.

Speaking on a recent edition of his “The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy” podcast, Hardy opined on WWE and TNA Wrestling working with each other these days. He said,

“I think it is extremely beneficial for NXT talents. I think coming to TNA, a company that has been prevalent in the wrestling business now for over two decades, I think it makes people at NXT seem like bigger stars when they come there. It obviously helps TNA because TNA is in a resurgence right now and there’s going to be newer guys that haven’t had a lot of great TV time, they’re not known worldwide in TNA, and by being on that WWE NXT program, that is a huge platform for both of them,” he said. “I think it is very beneficial to both factors. I think when you think about things and you talk about — I would say overall in the big scheme of things with business, I think from a talent aspect, I think both NXT and TNA benefit from it. From a business aspect, it definitely benefits TNA more. I think even with WWE now, it’s going to open up them working together, having this very solid partnership, it allows them to open up. I think WWE could allow, they could help push for them to get a bigger platform and do whatever else because they are working together and they are side by side and they want to see TNA do better; they want to see TNA grow so they can continue to exchange. Who knows, we might be seeing a NXT versus TNA pay-per-view before it’s all said and done, who knows? I mean, anything could happen. One thing that is cool is that they’re both staying as separate entities, they both do their own business, they both make their own decisions, but they just work together.”

He added, “I think considering where TNA is right now in reality, I think that’s stuff that is going to happen. I mean, if there is a place that — WWE obviously has money, money, money, money. AEW, there’s plenty of money there. If there are other companies that can offer these talents more money and they’re interested, it’s going to be hard to retain them. I think this is going to greatly help TNA because I think TNA, it’s putting them back on the map. Once again, it’s going to continue to raise the equity in TNA. I think this deal and being in concert with WWE, I think this is going to help put TNA back on a bigger platform. I think by the end of 2025, it’ll be on the biggest platform it’s been on in a decade.”

JBL says Joe Hendry needs to watch his back.

The WWE Hall of Famer has interfered in Joe Hendry’s matches several times in recent months.

During a recent edition of the “Something to Wrestle” podcast, JBL commented on why he’s been interfering in Joe Hendry’s matches as of late. He said,

“[I’m also] around Nic Nemeth matches. Nic is to me one of the best workers in the world, period, any federation. I’ve never seen Nic have a bad match. I called most of his matches when he came in because I was doing commentary [in WWE]. Man, he and Del Rio, I saw him down in Mexico have another great match. I’ve never seen Nic have a bad match. He is in better shape now than he’s ever been. Most guys age, he doesn’t. He’s better than he’s ever been, and he looks better than he’s ever been. I have a lot of love and respect for Nic, for his work.”

When asked about Joe Hendry being over with the fans these days, the WWE Hall of Famer praised the reigning TNA World Champion. He stated,

“Joe Hendry to me is I think the most over guy outside of WWE. It’s amazing, the presence that Joe Hendry has. You look at the social media stuff he does…Joe Hendry is incredibly over right now. People are asking me, ‘Do I believe in Joe Hendry?’ You’re gonna find out real quick what I think about Joe Hendry. It will unfold itself very easily in the next few months, whether I believe in Joe Hendry or whether I don’t believe in Joe Hendry. But there will be something with Joe Hendry.”