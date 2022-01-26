Booker T talked about what it’s like to be a surprise entrant in the WWE Royal Rumble match during an episode of The Hall of Fame podcast.

The WWE Hall of Famer had this opportunity in 2011 after being away from the company for a few years while in TNA Wrestling.

“What I do remember that night more than anything is the love for the fans,” he began. “If you go back and look at that, my right hand is trembling. It’s literally shaking. It looked like an act, but I was like, good God, I can feel the voltage going through my body. I was like, this is so freaking awesome because you just never know if the fans are going to see you and say, ‘Hey man, we don’t want to see this guy no more’, or are they going to see you and say, ‘We don’t care when we Booker T do the spinaroonie or anything like that, we’re just glad to see him.’ That night for me will always be one of my most special moments that I’ve ever had in this business.”

H/T to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription