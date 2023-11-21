Booker T gave his thoughts on various topics while being interviewed on the latest episode of his Kurt Angle Show.

During it, the WWE Hall Of Famer talked about wrestling Kurt Angle and how he used to be intimidated by stepping into the ring with him.

“Kurt was one of the guys that always wanted to work. I was intimidated a little bit. Intimidation for me always worked for me. Nervous energy was something that I needed to actually be able to go out and perform. And every fight that I was in I might have had when I was a kid, I might have started crying after, even if I beat him up. With Kurt, I said, man, I’ve just got to be able to keep up with him. I said, ‘Man, if I could just keep up with him, I’d be okay. ‘And that’s the only thing I thought about when I went into the ring with Kurt was keeping up with him. and what that means is, I know how good he is. I know how good of a wrestler he is, and I can’t get drowned. I can’t let myself make it look like at one moment that I can’t keep up with. I’m tired. I’m lagging. I’m lackluster. I got to make sure everything is solid. I’m gonna whack him as hard as I possibly can in certain instances, you know what I mean? But it was as real and as intense as it possibly could be. The one thing about Kurt is and I just wish we could have finished our story. I was on the verge of having a classic match. Charles Robinson, the referee, screwed it up by count. Count the three counts. And we and Kurt and I don’t know, Kurt realized this, but we never worked again after that.”

If you use any portion of the quotes from this article, please credit the Kurt Angle Show with an h/t to Wrestling Headlines for the transcription.