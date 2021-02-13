On his Hall of Fame podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T talked about being part of the first Elimination Chamber in 2002 at the Survivor Series.

Shawn Michaels defeated Triple H, Chris Jericho, Kane, Booker T, and Rob Van Dam to win the WWE World Heavyweight Title.

“The first Elimination Chamber wasn’t something you really wanted to be a part of other than the history making moment, being a part of something. That for me was really cool. But, coming into WWF at that time, WWE now, those guys worked differently. They thought differently. They went out there and they were all about ‘bringing it, blood and guts.’ Man, just put me in the ring and let me work, collar and elbow tie up, shoot off the ropes, that kind of stuff. I just wasn’t into those structure type matches and I tell people all the time that I was totally out of my comfort zone when I was doing stuff like that. I really did not want to be there when doing that kind of stuff. I did not want to be tagged as one of the guys that when that time of the year comes around and these matches are to come up, this is the person that’s going to be in it. That’s why I was never in a Hell in the Cell match. I never lobbied for Hell in the Cell. I would never talk to anybody and say ‘Hey man, can you get me one of those?’

H/T to WrestlingNews.co