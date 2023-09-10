Booker T gave his thoughts on various topics on his latest Hall Of Fame podcast.

During it, the WWE Hall Of Famer talked about WWE NXT ratings being up this past Tuesday and his belief it will increase next week, his first big match against Ric Flair, and more. Here are the highlights:

On NXT ratings increasing again:

“I’m thinking 820 [,000 viewers] I’m gonna go in the lower side but 820 would be the best number I think. And she has gotten an overall perspective if they can pull something off like that. So I’m really looking forward to it. I think Tiffany Stratton and Becky Lynch is definitely a match that’s going to be highly anticipated as far as people wanting to see it. And for me to be right there with the best seat in the house, it’s going to be good. It’s going to be damn good.

On his first big wrestling match:

“Ric Flair. Saturday Night Main Event. Center Stage right there on Peachtree Boulevard, Atlanta, Georgia. I remember it like the back of my head. It’s like seared in my brain. And like I say, certain things in this business, you really don’t remember unless you felt a certain way about it. And I remember getting the nod to wrestle Ric Flair, singles match. Saturday night, it was like, wow, I made it. How is this happening? And the thing is, I just like Tiffany. I knew it wasn’t. Because of me, this match was happening. Other than that, Rick wanted to test me and see just how good I was. You know, he wanted to get in the ring with me, get his hands on me, you know? And that right there, I was like, wow, You know, this is pretty, pretty cool. And I’m sure Tiffany is feeling the exact same way that I felt going into that match-up. Maybe even more so. They’re definitely a huge part of my memories as far as, you know, like. Like, say, working savage, working Curt Henning. That’s what I’m talking about. Certain matches, they just stick out and. And a lot of them, like Steamboat. I didn’t have to say one word. All I had to do was just listen and just take it in. It was like on the job training, sucking in all the knowledge that you possibly can within that 15, 20 with Steamboat. It was like 22 minutes or something like that. And I walked away from those matches learning more than I ever could at any wrestling school.”

