Booker T was interviewed on the Notsam Wrestling podcast to discuss a wide range of topics.

During it, the WWE Hall of Famer talked about nearly getting into a fight with William Regal when they first met:

“The first time I met Regal, we almost got into a fight. I’ll tell you, I remember it so vividly. It was at the Main Event Gym. Sting and Lex Luger had a gym in Marietta. My brother and I walk in with Sid Vicious, and Regal is walking out the door. I looked at Regal and he looked at me, and it looked like we wanted to kill each other. From that point on, we really didn’t have a great relationship or anything.

We weren’t friends. We weren’t pals, buddies, or anything like that. Then all of a sudden, I’m King Booker and we’re working together, and we had one of the greatest runs ever as far as King of the Ring goes. He’s a good friend of mine now. But that’s what it was. It was different back then from the way it is now. We weren’t friends or anything like that back then. We were in competition. We were trying to be the best wrestler on the card.”