Booker T gave his thoughts on various topics on his latest Hall Of Fame podcast.

During it, the WWE Hall Of Famer talked about one of the first conversations he had with Vince McMahon:

“That’s [being himself] one of the first conversations I had with Vince McMahon when I first started the company. I remember it vividly. I went out to the ring and I had this agent telling me this, and I had this agent telling me this, you know, I had this agent telling me not to do this, and this agent over here, he was just like, just do it. and I went back to Vince and I said, ‘Vince, can I have a meeting with you? Can I talk to you?’ And he was like, ‘yeah.’ And I said, ‘Vince, I got this guy telling me to do this. I got this agent telling me to do this. I got this agent telling me not to do this.’ I say, ‘Look, I know I’m going to get fired doing it that way. Is it okay if I go out and do it my way? And if I don’t get over it, just fire me.’ That was my pitch. So I could see Stone Cold Steve Austin saying none of this other stuff. I know I’m not going to get overdoing that, so let me shoot my shot. If it doesn’t work out, get rid of me.”

