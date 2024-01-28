Booker T gave his thoughts on various topics on his latest Hall Of Fame podcast.

During it, the WWE Hall Of Famer talked about working the first-ever Elimination Chamber Match:

“You know, I’m sure I have that Boston in the end. It was Triple H, Triple H, it was Triple H A that was sitting in the audience, just sitting in the seats before it all started. And I tell Triple H there’s not going to be good. In other words, from a different perspective, it’s not going to be nice, and somebody’s gonna get hurt tonight. I didn’t say I would get hurt. I think I said something else. Oh, Triple H got banged up pretty bad that night. All due to that, that structure. It was a mean structure. That structure was unforgiving. And it scared me just being out there looking at those guys put it together. And then, when they put it together, I got a chance to walk on it. And I was like, this is not this is not good. This is not good in any way, shape, or form. I was just trying to figure out how not to get hurt that night. I didn’t care about it. I didn’t care if I went to matches or was anywhere near the pitfall. I want to get out of that match as soon as I possibly can.”

