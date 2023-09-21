Booker T gave his thoughts on various topics on his latest Hall Of Fame podcast.

During it, the WWE Hall Of Famer talked about working with The Undertaker early in his WWE run:

“Oh, same thing with Mosh. He wasn’t this cool. Maybe because he didn’t expect to shove at all coming from a rookie like myself, but I always tried to make myself look like I was tough and working The Undertaker around the first time I got in the WWE it was one of those moments, too, where I know where Mark came from. I knew he was a Texas boy, but his respect in the business was, you know, like second to none. He was the guy. If you work with The Undertaker, man, you made it. It was one of those types of deals. And I do remember working with the Undertaker and him making that walk, and everything’s dark and everybody had their lighters back then instead of the cell phones. Then, it was lit up, and I had to snap out of it, man. Snap out of it. You got to work here. It was one of those types of deals. And I composed myself and got the job done. And I remember Taker and I, we had one spot in the match, and I was so freaking scared to do it. And you’ve seen it done before, many, many times, to where the taker has you in the tombstone and then goes back, and then you have to break him up for it and then go back again and again. And that’s where I had to use every ounce grit and muscle I possibly could to pull that off. And I was so scared I would screw it up, but I got it done. Thank God. Yeah. Yeah.”

