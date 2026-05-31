WWE Hall of Famer Booker T recently shared when he first began contemplating retirement from in-ring competition. During an appearance on “No-Contest Wrestling,” he revealed that the thought crossed his mind earlier than many might expect.

I started thinking about retiring when I was 30 years old. Booker T

Booker elaborated that he entered the wrestling business at the age of 25. His reflections on retirement began while at a Great American Bash event, where he observed fellow wrestler Wahoo McDaniel struggling.

I got in when I was 25, and I started thinking about retiring when I was 30, because I was at one of the Great American Bash’s, and I was sitting next to one of my heroes, Wahoo McDaniel. He had came back for a match. And Chief was like in his 50s at that time, and he was having problems. He was struggling to get his boots on. And I was like ‘God man, I’ve got to figure out how to get out of this.’

He described how witnessing Wahoo’s struggles prompted him to consider his own future in wrestling. It also sparked an internal dialogue about his life after wrestling.

…my mind just started flooding stuff. I started trying to figure out what was my plan, what was my gameplan?

Booker T’s proactive approach to his career longevity emphasizes how important it is for wrestlers to plan for life after the ring. His insights offer a glimpse into the mindset that has contributed to his enduring success in the business.

H/T: www.wrestlinginc.com for the transcript