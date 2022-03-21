Booker T looked back on the life of Scott Hall during his latest Hall Of Fame podcast.

The WWE Hall Of Famer passed away this past Monday after suffering three heart attacks.

“I tell you, man, he was a genuine dude. Of course, he had his flaws, and whatnot, and we all do,” Booker said. “But as far as guys in this business that I can call a friend, there’s very few. Scott Hall was one of my friends, and I’m definitely going to miss that dude.” He continued, “But I swear, man, I’m still finding it hard to believe that he’s gone. I mean, and the thing is, I know we all got a birth date and we all got a death date. Of course we are surprised and we are shocked every time, but this one, even though Scott with all of his battles, I didn’t see this one coming. I just didn’t.”

