Booker T was interviewed on the Notsam Wrestling podcast to discuss a wide range of topics.

During it, the WWE Hall of Famer talked about the match he had with Buff Bagwell on WWE Raw in 2001 that was supposed to be WCW’s relaunch. After this match, Vince McMahon nixed all WCW relaunch plans.

“When I came in and they did the thing with Buff Bagwell, or even the feud between WWE and WCW, I had put WCW behind me. Those days were behind me. It was time for me to make something totally new. Working with Marcus Bagwell, God bless him, but he was going through a whole lot at that time. I just don’t think he was prepared for that night. I felt like I was prepared for it, but I can’t go out and make magic happen.

I knew that was a bad night when it was over. I knew it wasn’t our greatest moment. We got pulled into the office immediately and were told it wasn’t our best night. I said, ‘Put me in the ring with anybody. That smell will go away real quick.’ The next person I think I worked with was Diamond Dallas Page. Me and Dallas, we went at it, but it wasn’t the greatest match in the world, but Dallas is a hard worker. We went out and had an ok match. For me, I had no thoughts that I would be there this long. That was not the plan, but I knew I was going to be a guy that was going to have a run in WWE and it was going to be a pretty good run.”