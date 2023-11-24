Booker T gave his thoughts on various topics while being interviewed on the latest episode of his Kurt Angle Show.

During it, the WWE Hall Of Famer talked about wrestling Triple H for the World Title at WrestleMania 19. Despite the push from fans to go over, Booker T lost in the title match.

“You know, people always talk about that match just because it has so much intensity going into it. It has such a real feeling going into it. The black and white thing, of course, and coming from the side kid with the silver spoon in his mouth, me coming from the rough side of the tracks, kid that’s been in prison and whatnot. A kid like me shouldn’t make it to that position. And I did. I made it to WrestleMania. I made it to the top spot at WrestleMania. I didn’t win that night. But I always tell people to go back and watch that match, man, what an awesome match. We went out there, and we let it all hang out. And Hunter took everything that night, man, Harlem Hangover included. And he wanted it. He was like, ‘Give me that. All right, I’ll give it to you.’ Ric Flair came out, and everything happened. But I tell people all the time, man, I never thought about one loss or anything like that. I always thought about the moment and the field that I could and a lot of people, man, they wish that I won that night. Man. A lot of people were so disappointed that night. They still tell me still to this day, man, that I should have won that night. I remember one of the high-ups in WWF. I’m not going to say his name, but he goes, ‘Book, you should have won tonight.’ And I go, ‘Thanks, bro.’ I appreciate that, but I never lost one day of sleep because of that match. Because of that check. My biggest check I’ve made for one night. And I’m going to tell you right now, if anybody complains about something, put me in that every year I’ll do the same man, but I’ll do the same thing.”

