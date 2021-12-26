Booker T has discussed in an interview with Metro.co.uk about an off-air segment with The Undertaker that had the five-time WCW Champion in tears.
It happened when he reminisced about a time when he tried to get The Undertaker to do the spinaroonie.
“Trying to get The Undertaker to do the spinaroonie an hour after we’d gone off the air was a moment that’s gonna be stuck in my mind forever because we had so much fun.”
“I think I was crying the whole time we were trying to get it done. And the fans, man – more importantly, the fans they stayed there all the way to the end. They could’ve got in their cars and got up out of there.”
The show was over, and all of those fans stayed there just to be a part of that party. And that party still today is so memorable to so many people – especially the ones that were there.”