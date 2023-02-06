Booker T gave his thoughts on various topics on his latest Hall Of Fame podcast.

During it, the WWE Hall Of Famer remembered the late Lanny Paffo, who passed away last week. Here is what Booker had to say about the younger brother of Randy Savage:

“I want to pay my respects to Lanny Poffo. Lanny Poffo passed away at the age of 68. The Genius character in the WWE. I was just with Lanny Poffo no more than three weeks to a month ago. We were filming some stuff in Connecticut for WWE Treasures and he seemed perfectly fine. That’s the thing man. You just don’t know when your date is gonna come, when that time is gonna come. You just don’t know. But I just want to say condolences to the family. My heart goes out to you guys because I know that was something that was totally not expected. I just saw him. So my heart goes out to the family.”

