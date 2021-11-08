On an episode of his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T talked about his run in TNA Wrestling, which was from 2007-2009.

During it, Booker T responded to a fan question sent to the K100 podcast about how some felt like he was a cancer in the locker room.

“I remember one time we went overseas, and this is where I think I got a really bad rap as far as me being in TNA. Went overseas and all of the boys, we were working so hard, and we got to the building and we had no catering at the building. Zero, zero catering for the boys and a lot of guys in TNA, those guys weren’t making a whole lot of money or anything like that. Me personally, I had a credit card so I could get some food if I wanted it but I felt really, really bad for those young guys. “I remember after the show they wanted to stop at a food truck and get some food for the guys. The guys would’ve had to buy their own food and I pitched a fit. I went off, I went crazy, I lost my mind but maybe that’s where I got the bad rap for a second because I was speaking up for the boys. I made sure I spoke up for those guys because those guys like dropped off on an island and [were told], ‘Find some water and food on your own. You ain’t getting no credit card.’ It was like one of those Survivor missions or something like that. That’s the way it felt for me and I was really ticked off that those guys were treated that way.”

