Chasyn Rance, head trainer at Team Vision Dojo, was arrested on April 2, 2025, for violating the terms of his sex offender registration. Rance has been listed on the Florida Sex Offender Registry since 2014 following a 2011 conviction for lewd or lascivious battery involving a victim aged between 12 and 15. ​

According to reports, the Orange County Jail records indicate that Rance failed to report changes in vehicle ownership, neglected to disclose an “internet ID, web page, or app name” on two occasions, and provided false registration information three times.

As of Wednesday night, Rance was still in custody.

Chasyn Rance was arrested today for violating terms of his sex offender registration. Specifically, the Orange County Jail says he failed tor report changes in vehicle ownership, failed to report an “internet ID, web page, or app name” 2x, & provided false registration info 3x. pic.twitter.com/pJfjcZtXC6 — Babyface v. Heel (@BabyfacevHeel) April 2, 2025

Booker T addressed a recently surfaced photo of him in the ring with Chasyn Rance. The image sparked controversy due to Rance’s 2011 conviction for Lewd or Lascivious Battery involving a minor.

In response, Booker T explained on social media that he was unaware of Rance’s background at the time and did not intentionally associate with him. He wrote,

“I’ve been a guest trainer at hundreds of wrestling schools over the years, helping to teach and mentor up-and-coming talent. I don’t conduct background checks on every trainer or individual I’ve crossed paths with or taken photos with along the way.

“This feels like a clear attempt to falsely associate me with something I have 100% nothing to do with and absolutely no knowledge of!

“Any student who’s trained with me can vouch for the kind of coach, mentor, and person I am. My record speaks for itself.”

Did Booker T training at Chasyn Rance’s school last month go by unnoticed? Pro wrestling will never change. pic.twitter.com/6OiQGIpVYs — Jake (Pollyanna) (@PollyannaDIY) March 28, 2025