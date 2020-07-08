Booker T Responds To Sasha Banks Saying She and Bayley Are Better Than Harlem Heat

On the latest episode of his Hall of Fame podcast, WWE analyst Booker T responded to Sasha Banks’ claim that she and SmackDown women’s champion Bayley were better than Harlem Heat. Highlights are below.

Doubles-down on putting Bayley and Sasha Banks over:

I put her over. Bayley over too. Sometimes, that’s very hard to do, but I did it because I’m the bigger man. I said it. I said, Bayley is not great at any one thing, but she is good at everything. If that’s not a compliment, I don’t know what is. Maybe they are feeling a certain way about themselves right now because they got gold around their waste. They have a chip in the game. The pandemic is going on right now and we want to keep everything stable, so of course, we have to keep the titles in one spot. I understand that. Maybe they don’t, but that’s another story.

Compares the girls to Harlem Heat:

The thing is this. Sasha & Bayley are a great tag team but as far as those two being anywhere near as great as the Hall of Fame tag team, 10 time World tag team champions, setting the record, along with the greatest manager in the history of the game, Sister Sherri Martel and what Harlem Heat brought to the game and still sprinkling all over the world, people are still singing the name on a yearly basis as far as Harlem Heat goes, I’m going to leave it at that.

Check out the full episode below. (H/T and transcribed by Wrestling News)