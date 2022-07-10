WWE Hall of Famer Booker T returned to the squared circle for the first time in two years at last nights’ Reality of Wrestling (ROW) event, a promotion that the former five-time world champion runs.

The 57-year old legend competed in a ten man tag alongside Mysterious Q, Bryan Keith, Blake Cortez, and Gaspar Hernadez against Gino Medina, Stephen Wolf, Will Allory, Edge Stone, and Ryan Davidson. Booker’s gear was a throwback to his days in World Championship Wrestling.

He would later comment on his return by writing the following on Twitter: “Got to step back in the ring last night at Reality of Wrestling and it felt GOODT!”

Check it out below.

Got to step back in the ring last night at Reality of Wrestling and it felt GOODT! pic.twitter.com/43VmeFdOjz — Booker T. Huffman (@BookerT5x) July 10, 2022