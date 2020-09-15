WWE Hall of Famer Booker T recently tested positive for COVID-19.

As seen in the video below, Booker revealed the positive coronavirus test result on a recent episode of his “Hall of Fame” podcast. It was noted that he tested positive back in June after not feeling well, but he never got his results back. He was called this week and it was confirmed to him that he did test positive at the end of June.

“Thank God I’m still here,” Booker said. “I’ve got a healthy immune system, God spared me on this one. I could’ve been one of the nearly 200,000 … and could’ve been gone into the next life.”

Booker added that he’s had three tests since late June, and those all came back negative. He first got tested in late June after dealing with headaches, night sweats, and the loss of taste & smell, all for around two weeks. He was thankful for quarantining away from the rest of his family, staying there for a few weeks until he started feeling better.

You can see Booker’s full comments on the virus in the video below:

